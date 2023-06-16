A strong wind accompanied by heavy rain wreaked havoc in five districts of Tripura on June 15 and 16, causing significant damage to numerous houses, claimed a report.

According to a comprehensive report from the state emergency operation centre, due to strong wind and heavy rain 25 houses were completely destroyed, while 211 houses suffered partial damage and 78 houses were damaged severely.

The Dhalai District of the state was badly affected as 115 houses including 7 houses were severely and 37 houses were partially damaged in the Kamalpur sub-division while 29 houses were severely and 42 houses partly were damaged in the Gandacherra sub-division of the district.

After that, most of the houses were destroyed in the Gomati District of the state where 84 houses in Amarpur and in Karbook Sub-division were destroyed.

Among these two 69 houses including 41 partly, 21 severely, and 7 houses were fully damaged in Amarpur while 5 houses were severely and 10 houses were partly damaged in Karbook Sub-division.



The report further stated that 21 houses were damaged in the North district, 76 houses were damaged in Unakoti, and in the Khowai district, 6 houses were damaged.

It further said that due to a thunderstorm on June 14, one person died and two persons have injured in the Unakoti district. Apart from this, all the major rivers are flowing below the expected flood level.

The department has also given a warning of rain/thundershower which is very likely to occur in most places over all districts of Tripura.

It said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over the North, Unakoti, and Dhalai districts of Tripura, and thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over all districts of the state.

Also read: Tripura: Bangladeshi nationals along with four Rohingyas arrested along Assam border