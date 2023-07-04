Tripura has emerged as the frontrunner among the North Eastern states in the recent Tuberculosis Free India campaign held in the region.

The Union Ministry's report has acknowledged Tripura as the second-best state in the country, scoring an impressive 76 marks. The 21-day campaign involved proactive door-to-door case detection, wherein healthcare workers collected sputum samples and spread awareness about tuberculosis within their respective areas.

The National Health Mission, Tripura Chapter said in addition, Tripura has been lauded for its exceptional performance in the National Tuberculosis Eradication Program.



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“During the Zonal Task Force meeting held on May 30, 2023, in Guwahati, Tripura has declared the top performer among all government and private medical colleges in the North-East, based on various program indicators”, said NHM.

The published TB India Report 2022 recognized Tripura as the second-best state in the country among regions with a population of less than 50 lakhs, with Sikkim claiming the top spot. This commendable recognition showcases the significant strides Tripura has made towards eliminating tuberculosis by 2025.

The state's tuberculosis eradication programs have been fortified with the unwavering support of the National Health Mission.

In 2022, Tripura was honoured with a bronze medal in the 'Towards the Progress in TB Free Status' index.