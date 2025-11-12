Tripura shines bright at Udyog Samagam 2025, bags top achiever title in business reforms

Tripura has once again proved its mettle on the national stage, emerging as one of the standout performers at the Udyog Samagam 2025 organised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India.

The state was felicitated as a Top Achiever across two reform areas under the Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) 2024, a recognition that underscores Tripura’s growing emphasis on ease of doing business and its commitment to industrial transformation.

Tripura’s Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma received the award from Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal during the event, marking a proud moment for the Northeastern state.

Addressing the gathering, Piyush Goyal lauded the participating states for their innovative reforms and collaborative efforts in boosting India’s industrial landscape. He stressed that the Central Government remains steadfast in helping States and Union Territories ensure quality-driven growth and build a resilient ecosystem that benefits consumers and businesses alike.



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Tripura, classified under Category X — comprising Northeastern States and Union Territories with developing systems — was among the Aspirer States in this year’s evaluation. The state stood out for its consistent reform implementation, policy innovation, and governance-driven facilitation in promoting business ease.

The BRAP 2024 framework evaluated 434 reform points across Central and State domains, supported by one of India’s largest feedback exercises that included responses from over 5.8 lakh businesses and 1.3 lakh interviews across 34 States and UTs.

Goyal further encouraged States to prioritise innovation, women’s participation, startup development, and deep-tech industries, while leveraging India’s expanding Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) to protect and empower farmers, manufacturers, and entrepreneurs.

Tripura’s recognition at Udyog Samagam 2025 marks a major boost for the state’s industrial growth story, reaffirming its steady rise as an emerging hub for investment and entrepreneurship in the Northeast.