A minor boy aged three-and-a-half years old was brutally murdered by his father and later his mortal remains buried in a marshy region close to his home. The horrifying incident happened in the neighbourhood of Baldakhal, which is on the outskirts of the capital city of Agartala.

The father who is accused, Shyamal Das, has already been apprehended and will appear in court tomorrow. The young boy's dead remains were also excavated and sent for an examination.

According to police, forensic teams have been mobilised for a scientific examination. SDPO New Capital Complex Paramita Pandey said on the matter, "According to information provided to us, a three and a half year old boy was murdered and buried by his father. After three lengthy hours of a thorough search operation when we arrived at the scene, the body was exhumed from a marshy region close to the victim's home ".



The victim's mother told the police that she tried to intervene and stop her angry husband from attacking her, but he instead assaulted her, the police officer told media.

"All of the testimony has been recorded, and the main suspect in the case has also been taken into custody. The only way to determine the true cause of death is through a postmortem ", Pandey said. The victim's skull bore severe damage marks, which might have been the cause of death.

According to the preliminary evidence, he was first killed and then buried,police. Speaking on the subject, residents said that domestic conflict was a typical occurrence. And the neighbourhood used to hear raucous shouts of argument virtually every day.

According to the accused's father, his son used to be mean to everyone in the family. My son's rage did not only affect my grandson and daughter-in-law. He used to frequently behave badly around us. My daughter-in-law informed me this morning that my grandson had been killed. As a result, the police were informed," the family's eldest member told the media.



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