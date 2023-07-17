Tripura Police on July 17 detained six Bangladeshi nationals including three minor girls from Inter State Bus Terminus (ISBT) in Dharmanagar of North District which shares an interstate border with Assam and Mizoram.

Officer –in Charge of Dharmanagar Police Station, Sibhu Ranjan Dey said they have received information about the suspicious movement of some persons in the Inter-State Bus Terminus.

“The local people have detained them and found out that they are Bangladeshi nationals. During interrogation, they said that they illegally entered India from Belonia of South District on Sunday around 3:00 AM. Today they came to Agartala and later reached Dharmanagar”, said Police.



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The cop further said that the nine Bangladeshi do not have any valid Indian documents.

“And they admitted they have come from Bangladesh. They entered India with the help of a middleman who took Rs 7, 000 each from them. We have arrested them”, said the police.

The Bangladeshi nationals were identified as Sarbin Begum, Bilal Sheikh, Mohammad Saheb Ali, Hasi Begum, Chayanika Begum (3), and Tanu Sheikh (5). They said they were planning to go to Ahmedabad.