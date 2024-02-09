As many as six extremists of the banned outfit National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) (PD group) surrendered before Tripura Police with arms on Friday.

As per the press release of Tripura Police six NLFT (PD group) extremists, namely Jatindra Tripura (36), Mokhiram Tripura (36), Romawia Reang (50), Johanjoy Reang (36) of North District, Pradip Tripura (27) and Mani charan Tripura (38) of Dhalai District crossed over to India territory from their hideout in Bangladesh to join the mainstream of life and surrendered before Tripura Police.

“They surrendered before Krishnendu Chakravertty, DIGP(Intelligence) at Special Branch in Agartala with two Chinese rifles, one Country made Sten gun, six 70mm live rounds, two Chinese Grenade, 7.62 live rounds-15 Nos, two Extortion notice books and Bangladesh taka 1000/-”, said the press release.



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It further reads that the group of six having been cornered and getting motivated, renounced the path of bloodshed and made a choice of peace. This group of NLFT(PD) has been operationally very active across the fence in Bangladesh. They joined extremist outfits between 2017 and 2022.

Since January 2022, a large number of NLFT cadres surrendered before security forces. So far, 36 active members of NLFT surrendered before Tripura Police and security forces. During the period, 8 cadres of NLFT have been arrested by Tripura Police. With the surrender of 06(six) cadres today Tripura has made a remarkable pathway in making the state insurgency-free.