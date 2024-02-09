Tripura Police in Kamalpur, under the Dhalai District on Thursday night seized a huge cache of Yaba tablets worth Rs 78 lakh and arrested two individuals.

Speaking on the issue, Dhalai Superintendent of Police, Avinash Rai stated that they received a tip-off about a four-wheeler heading towards Agartala city carrying a significant amount of contraband from Dharmanagar in the North District which shares an interstate boundary with Assam and Mizoram.

“On Thursday late evening, we started tracking the vehicle and set up checkpoints, alerting the police personnel. We awaited the vehicle, and in the meantime, it arrived and we detained it. After detention, we thoroughly searched it and seized 78,000 Yaba tablets packed in 39 small containers. They had created a secret chamber to hide these narcotics,” said the SP.



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He further mentioned that they had arrested the driver, identified as Mridul Hossain, and the co-driver, identified as Tinku Miah. Both individuals are residents of Sepahijala district, which shares a significant portion of the international border with Bangladesh.

“The market value would be around Rs 78 lakh. We have registered a case against them and initiated an investigation into the matter,” the SP informed India Today NE.