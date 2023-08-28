Government Railway Police (GRP) on August 28 detained six Rohingya nationals at Dharmanagar Railway Station in Tripura's North district.

Police sources report that the Rohingya nationals were en route to Delhi from Dharmanagar. A GRP official, who chose not to be named, stated, “We have apprehended six Rohingyas, including one male and five females, due to their suspicious movements at Dharmanagar Railway Station. During interrogation, they disclosed their Rohingya identity and stated their intention to travel from Agartala Railway Station to Delhi via Dharmanagar.”

The GRP personnel added that upon questioning, the detainees acknowledged being Rohingya citizens of Myanmar but were unable to provide any legal identification.

The individuals were identified as Jamal Hossain (36), Binija Begum (18), Rash Meena (18), Azmida Begum (19), Ajmira Bibi (18), and Rehana Akter (18).

“They have all come from Bangladesh and are en route to Delhi in search of work. Further investigation is currently underway," the official mentioned.

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