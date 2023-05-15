‘Tripura Mahila Songram Parishad’ a women-run social organization in the state met the Director General of Police demanding the safety and security of women in the state.

The activists today met the DGP Amitabha Ranjan demanding to direct police to take an impartial role.

“Women from all walks of life in the state starting from school college students are extremely insecure today. The situation has reached such a level that a college-going girl was gang-raped in a car. Women are being subjected to sexual harassment at workplaces on the way. It also appears that women are not safe even within the family. Domestic violence is on the rise there. The role of the police is often overlooked or not fulfilled in this situation”, the alleged.

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Drawing the attention of the DGP, they have demanded to direct the police take a strict stand in every incident of gang rape and in any crime against women so that rapists or women oppressors do not get away with loopholes in the law.

“In this case, we demand that the police take strict and impartial action.

At the same time, we are also demanding the formation of a valid and empowered vigilance committee to prevent crime against women. Our main deputation is safety and security for women in the state. Our main demand is that whatever violence is taking place against women, police are taking action but the criminals are getting bail and they are not getting a fair trial for their crime. We have demanded strict action against the criminals and safety for the women”, they said.