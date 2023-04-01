Tripura would soon get an ‘electric energy storage' system and for which a team from the central government would arrive in the state, said power minister Ratan Lal Nath.

Power Minister Nath on March 31 met Union Power Minister RK Singh to discuss the power sector of the state.

While speaking with media this evening at Agartala, Minister Nath said, “Yesterday I met Union Power Minister RK Singh related to Tripura power sector. In the meeting, I informed him about our work that has been done in the last five years and also informed him about the upcoming plan. During the meeting, I urged the union minister to help Tripura in the development of the power sector”.

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He further informed that during the meeting he has placed a demand to set up an ‘electric energy storage' system in Tripura.

“With the union minister we had held a detailed discussion and he has assured us to help. During the meeting, I requested that the state government is planning to set up ‘electrical energy storage’ and for which the help of the central government is necessary. We are ready to help with logistic support, land, etc. We don’t have any storage system. In the northeast, we don’t have power storage. If we can store the power we have a Special Economy Zone in Sabroom in the South district which is near Chittagong port in Bangladesh and can export it to other parts of the country. This ‘electrical energy storage’ will be also helpful for other Northeastern states. He said he will immediately send a team to inspect the matter”, said Nath.

He further informed the union minister to direct National Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd (NVVN) to release a pending fund of Rs 145.20 crore to Tripura.

“We are selling 160-megawatt power to Bangladesh through third-party National Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd (NVVN). And we received the fund through them. However, a fund of Rs 145.20 crore is still pending. We have requested the union minister to direct NVVN to clear the fund”, minister Nath added.

Apart from this Minister Nath said that a scheme of Rs 803 crore has been sanctioned for Revamp Distribution Sector Scheme to reduce the loss in the power sector and to improve the quality of the supply of power.