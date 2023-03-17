Senior Congress leader and MLA Sudip Roy Barman have claimed that the split in opposition vote share paved the way for BJP to form the government and said this is for the first time in the history of Tripura, a ruling party formed a government with 38.97 per cent votes.

While speaking after the oath-taking ceremony, Roy Barman said Congress has worked tirelessly and made many sacrifices to throw a challenge before the BJP.

He said that this time again BJP came into power, but the war is on.

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"The Congress contested in 13 seats. Some parties thought they would get the majority on their own while others deliberately branded themselves as the kingmaker. Ultimately, these factors played in favour of the BJP. The Congress party will continue its fights against the BJP and in the interest of the people, we shall take a constructive stand. In only seven seats, BJP somehow won by themselves but the split in vote shares of opposition parties helped the BJP to back in power again”, he said.

Claiming that the poll results are unexpected, Roy Barman said they shall soon review the reasons behind the failures.

Roy Barman has claimed that for the first time in the history of Tripura, a ruling party formed a government with 38.97 per cent votes and claimed that more than 60 per cent of the electors voted against BJP.