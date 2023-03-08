The stage is all set for Tripura to get a new government as preparations are underway for the swearing-in ceremony that will be held at Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala on March 8.

Key BJP leaders such as Sushanta Chowdhury, Ratan Lal Nath, Tinku Roy, Sudhangsu Das, Sukla Charan Noatia (IPFT) will take the oath as cabinet ministers of the new Tripura government today,

As per schedule, the event is set to begin at around 10 am on March 8.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be attending the swearing-in ceremony as the chief guest. Along with him would also be present Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda.



Also present at the event would be NEDA convenor and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with NEDA Chief Ministers from the Northeastern states. After attending the swearing-in ceremonies in Meghalaya and Nagaland yesterday, PM Modi along with the top leadership would be attending the swearing-in ceremony in Tripura today as well.



Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manik Saha, will take oath as the new Chief Minister of Tripura on March 8. It will be the second time in a row, Manik Saha will be serving as the chief minister of the state.

Conrad Sangma and Neiphiu Rio were sworn in as Meghalaya and Nagaland's chief ministers, respectively, yesterday.



It should be mentioned that the BJP won 32 seats with about 39% of the vote. With 13 seats, Tipra Motha Party came in second. 11 seats were won by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), while Congress won three. By winning one seat, the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) was able to establish itself.





Also read : Manik Saha to be sworn in as Tripura CM for the second consecutive term on March 8