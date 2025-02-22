Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said the state has been using artificial intelligence (AI) to identify tax evaders and will take action against them.

While addressing GST 'Jaagrookta Abhiyan' at Prajna Bhavan, the chief minister said the tax collection plays a key role in accelerating development in the northeastern state.

"Of the state's annual budget of Rs 27,800 crore in the 2024-25 financial year, its own revenue stands at Rs 3,700 crore. Only Rs 10,000 crore remained after meeting the non-plan expenditure- salary, pension, loan and interest of loan. The state needs to pay 25 per cent of its own revenue (Rs 3,700 crore) to Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) and 10 per cent to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs)," he said.



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