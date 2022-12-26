The ruling BJP has begun its activities for the upcoming assembly poll with a meeting with all the MLAs of Tripura on December 26, morning.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya, MoS Pratima Bhoumik, Northeast coordination Sambit Patra, Tripura Election in charge Dr Mahendra Singh, State Prabhari Mahesh Sarma and Tripura BJP organizational secretary Phanindra Nath Sarma.

This time the meeting was held in the temporary office of the BJP that was set up for election purposes. However, during the meeting, some MLAs from BJP were missing.

While speaking about the meeting a senior BJP leader on condition of anonymity said the meeting was held mainly focusing on the upcoming election.

“The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister along with other senior leaders chaired a meeting with all the MLAs focusing on the upcoming assembly election. The leaders have spoken with all the MLAs one by one and took note about the present status of their assembly constituency”, the BJP leader said.

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He further informed that a series of decisions were taken during the meeting for the upcoming polls which he however refused to share.

“During the meeting, the senior leaders of our party took notes of our assembly constituencies and took a series of decisions for the upcoming poll and how we can create an atmosphere for BJP in the poll. We have another program which is coming and will be held from January 5, 2023. The name of the program is ‘Ratha Yatra’. It will start on January 5 and will conclude on January 12”, the BJP leader said.’

During the meeting, the senior leaders also directed the MLAs on how they can increase their social activities along with public contact.

“They have also directed to make one-to-one contact with the government beneficiaries and to know about their reaction. This is the start of our meeting for the election preparation”, he said.

The BJP leader further said that an election management committee was formed focusing on the election and yesterday BJP national general secretary held an individual meeting and state senior leaders also did the same.

In the meeting, the senior BJP leaders clearly instructed the MLAs to start their groundwork extensively and to launch a mega outreach programmes across the state.

Later, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Facebook wrote, “Today I participated in an important organizational meeting in the presence of all Ministers and MLAs of the state ahead of the upcoming Tripura Assembly Elections”.