In order to conduct elections for the village committees (VCs) of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), the State Election Commission (SEC) of Tripura has started the process.

The VC elections are considered important as Assembly elections are due in the state next year.

Last year, the polls were supposed to be held by March 3 but were postponed owing to the Covid epidemic.

The tribal council is divided into 587 Village Committees, which are comparable to gram panchayats, and the autonomous district council controls 68% of Tripura's 10,491 square kilometers of land.

When hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in July, the High Court of Tripura ordered the state electoral body to finish the VC elections by the first week of November.

According to a senior election official on Tuesday, the draught publication of the electoral rolls will be released on September 16, and claims and objections can be filed from that date through September 22.

To allow for the holding of VC elections, the claims and objections will be resolved by September 26 and final rolls will be released on September 30.

"The picture electoral rolls of the State Assembly constituencies shall be used as the basis for the electoral rolls for the Village Committee constituencies," he stated.

The tribal council's ruling party, Tipra Motha, has been pushing for the earliest possible elections for Village Committees.