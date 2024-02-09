The Tipra Indigenous Students Federation (TISF), the student wing of Tripura’s principal opposition party Tipra Motha, has called for an indefinite road and rail blockade from February 12, demanding the use of the Roman script for writing the Kokborok subject in board exams.

During a press conference, TISF President Sajra Debbarma stated that Dr Dhananjay Gan Chowdhury, the President of the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE), initially allowed students to write the Kokborok subject exam in either Roman or Bengali script for board exams.



However, he suddenly reversed his decision and declared that only Bengali script would be accepted.



Also Read: Unakoti shines on tracks: Tripura's iconic destination featured on Indian Railways locomotive

Debbarma said, “The TBSE President assured us that students could use either Roman or Bengali script for exams. We have evidence that Roman or Bengali script was used in the past. In protest, on February 12, we will block roads and railways indefinitely. We will not engage in any discussions unless the education department provides written confirmation that the Roman script will be allowed.”

He further claimed that the state government is violating the education system of the central government.

“We insist on using the Roman script for the exam. All highways and railways will be closed from February 12, with the exception of emergency vehicles,” he added.