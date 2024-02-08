Perhaps for the first time, the name of Tripura's renowned tourist destination, Unakoti, has been prominently displayed on an Indian Railway's locomotive engine for the first time.

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha shared images of the locomotive on social media, attributing it to a reflection of PM Modi's Act East Policy in Indian Railways.

“The name of Tripura's famous tourist destination, 'Unakoti,' has been featured on a Locomotive Engine (GT46MAC/WDG-4 category) of Indian Railways.



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The rail engine, promoting the timeless beauty of Tripura and Unakoti, was spotted at Mariani junction in Assam on a foggy winter morning,” he added. Unakoti means one less than a crore and it is said that many rock-cut carvings are available here.

As per Hindu mythology, when Lord Shiva was going to Kashi along with one crore gods and goddesses he made a night halt at this location. He asked all the gods and goddesses to wake up before sunrise and proceed for Kashi.

It is said that in the morning, except Shiva himself, no one else could get up so Lord Shiva set out for Kashi himself cursing the others to become stone images. As a result, we have less than a crore stone images and carvings at Unakoti.