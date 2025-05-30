Tripura Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha has announced the submission of a Rs 431.71 crore project proposal to the North Eastern Council (NEC) aimed at making the state and the broader Northeast self-sufficient in milk, meat, and egg production.

Speaking at the second high-level meeting of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), chaired by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Dr. Saha also emphasized the urgent need for a modern animal disease detection laboratory in Tripura and sought central assistance to boost the dairy, poultry, and fisheries sectors.

The Chief Minister said animal husbandry and fisheries are key to Tripura’s economic growth and play a crucial role in meeting the nutritional needs of its people. He underlined that during the 2023–24 fiscal year, the state witnessed a shortfall in the per capita availability of essential food items and reiterated his government’s commitment to closing this gap.



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Highlighting state-led efforts, Dr. Saha detailed measures to improve milk production through artificial insemination using sex-sorted semen, strengthening of dairy cooperatives, financial support to women engaged in poultry farming, and incentives for entrepreneurs under the National Livestock Mission.

On fisheries, he said the government is expanding and renovating water bodies under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana and the Chief Minister Matsya Vikas Yojana. Around ₹50 crore from the state budget has been spent in the past five years for fishery development, along with ₹76.4 crore under PMMSY.

Additionally, a separate proposal worth ₹816.5 crore has been submitted to the NEC to make Tripura self-reliant in fish production and support the nutritional needs of other northeastern states.