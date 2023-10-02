A 48-year-old man identified as Alamgir Hossain was fatally shot by Border Security Force personnel, who was allegedly suspected of being a cattle smuggler.

The incident occurred on Sunday night at Durgapur village, located in the Sonamura Sub-division of Tripura’s Sepahijala district which shares the international border with Bangladesh.

Sources said that a group of smugglers were purportedly smuggling cows to Bangladesh on that fateful night.

"When the jawans of BSF No. 133 battalion witnessed the incident, they attempted to apprehend the smugglers. In the ensuing confrontation, the BSF personnel were attacked. Subsequently, when the BSF opened fire, the remaining smugglers managed to escape. However, Alamgir Hossain, who was allegedly associated with the smuggling, succumbed to his injuries on the spot," a source reported.



Also Read: Former Tripura Minister Sudip Roy Barman urges Pradyot to merge with Congress, assume role of president

Local residents rushed Alamgir to the Sonamura Social Health Centre, where the attending physician pronounced him dead.

Meanwhile, Alamgir's family vehemently asserts his innocence in the smuggling operation.

"When BSF pursued the smugglers, they sought refuge near Alamgir's residence close to the border. It was then that the innocent Alamgir was fatally shot by the BSF. While the smugglers eluded capture, Alamgir, an innocent bystander, lost his life. We are distraught by the actions of the BSF and find it unbearable to remain here due to their persecution. We demand stringent action against the BSF personnel, who, in our view, are not executing their duties diligently and have caused the unnecessary loss of innocent lives. We intend to pursue legal action against the BSF," declared Alamgir's grieving family members.