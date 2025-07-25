Tripura suspends professor after ‘inappropriate’ video with student goes viral

The Tripura Government has suspended Dr. Santanu Majumder, Assistant Professor of Chemistry at Government Degree College (GDC), Kamalpur, after a purported video showing him in an allegedly inappropriate situation with a female student inside a college laboratory went viral on social media.

In an official order issued by Raval H. Kumar, Special Secretary of the Higher Education Department, the state government stated that the action was taken based on the contents of the viral video and a preliminary report submitted by the college's disciplinary committee, which was forwarded by the Principal of GDC Kamalpur.

According to the order, Dr. Majumder reportedly admitted to the misconduct. “The report forwarded by the Principal reflected that Dr. Santanu Majumder confessed that it was a mistake on his part to be involved in the inappropriate act,” the government noted.



Also Read: Tourist footfall in Tripura rises from 5.29 lakh in 2018 to 7.60 lakh in 2024: Minister

The order further added that Dr. Majumder’s actions had severely undermined the sanctity, dignity, and decorum of the educational institute and tarnished the reputation of the teaching profession.

Exercising the authority under Sub-Rule (1) of Rule 10 of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965, the government has placed Dr. Majumder under immediate suspension. He has been instructed to remain stationed at ICV College, Belonia, South Tripura during the suspension period and report to the principal of the said college. He is also prohibited from leaving the station without prior permission.

The suspension comes amidst growing public outcry over the incident, with many on social media demanding strict disciplinary action and institutional safeguards to ensure student safety within academic campuses.