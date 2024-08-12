A school teacher in Tripura’s Gomati district, accused of molesting a minor girl student, died after being assaulted by a mob, according to a police officer.

The incident occurred in Udaipur town, where the teacher allegedly molested the girl during a private tuition session.

Local residents severely beat the government school teacher on Thursday.

The police registered an FIR, but no arrests have been made. Assistant Inspector General of Police (Law & Order) Ananta Das said that after the assault, the teacher was taken to RK Pur police station on August 8 night in the presence of his wife, where a molestation case was lodged against him.



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On a doctor's advice, the accused stayed the night at a local health centre. He was arrested and later secured bail from a local court on Friday.

After returning home, the teacher fell ill and was admitted to GBP Hospital in Agartala, where he died during treatment on Saturday.

The police have started an investigation into the case. Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, the local MLA, condemned the attack, stating that taking the law into one's hands is a crime. He assured that the police would take legal action against those involved in the crime.