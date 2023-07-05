Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, 10 senior leaders, including Prasanta Bhattacharya, General Secretary of Congress, and former state Trinamool Congress President Asish Lal Singh, joined the BJP on July 5.

During a conversation with reporters, Sushanta Chowdhury, Tripura's Food and Civil Supplies Minister, claimed that the Congress party in Tripura is insignificant and its true nature was revealed in the last Assembly election when they formed an alliance with CPIM.

“There was a time when leaders like Sukhomoy Sengupta and Radhika Ranjan Gupta fought against CPIM, and many leaders and people made sacrifices to establish Congress. However, today the Congress in Tripura has aligned with CPIM, and the people have rejected them. The same thing happened in West Bengal as well. The development work carried out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the people of Tripura to form the government for the second time. We have seen that many people couldn't accept the alliance between Congress and CPIM, so we have urged them to support the BJP,” he said.



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Today, in the presence of BJP state President Rajib Bhattacharya, General Secretary Amit Rakhsit, former TMC state president Asish Lal Singh, General Secretary and TMC Assembly Election candidate Koheli Das, Secretary of TMC Krishankanta Debnath, Biswanath Ghosh, and Swpandip Chakraborty joined the BJP.

From the Congress party, General Secretary and Spokesperson Prasanta Bhattacharya, Sudharsan Majumder, Sadar District Secretary Rajib Das, Asish Deb, and CITU state committee member Surajit Bhattacharya also joined the BJP.

When asked why they joined the BJP, Prasanta Bhattacharya said, "I have worked tirelessly for Congress, but now the party is dependent on CPIM. They have no strength and no future. We have protested against the alliance between Congress and CPIM, but it happened for the personal benefit of a leader."

Singh, who is the son of former Tripura CM Sachindra Lal Singh, criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for neglecting TMC leaders and workers in Tripura.