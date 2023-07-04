The TIPRA Motha chairman Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma asserted that without a 'constitutional solution' for the 'Greater Tipraland' demand, the principal opposition party will not sit with the government.

Taking to his social media handle, Pradyot on his birthday, "We will not commit the same mistake what IPFT has done in 2018 by not clarifying its demands and sitting alongside the ruling party."

Further, the Motha chief said that if today the party do not put its demands upfront and sit with the government then what is the guarantee that the demands will be fulfilled.

Pradyot Debbarma in his social media claimed that he has clearly told Home Minister Amit Shah that if the BJP party wants TIPRA Motha to support the government then all the demands must be fulfilled beforehand.



Also Read: Home Minister Amit Shah assures TIPRA Motha's leaders of taking constitutional solution, says Pradyot Debbarma

"We shall against start our agitation for 'Greater Tipraland' unless our demands are fulfilled and will be holding a rally in Madhab Bari on July 8 and shall be part of it," he added.

The Motha chief also stated that a Plenary Session of the TIPRA Motha will be organised on July 15 and 16 wherein the entire party will be restructured.

The TIPRA Motha delegations led by Chairman of the party Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, on July 1 evening, met the Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and said that Shah has ‘indicated’ that he would take steps to fulfil the demand for the constitutional solution.

Pradyot, who is also a royal scion along with TIPRA Motha President Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl, Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) Chief Executive Member Purna Chandra Jamatia, Leader of Opposition in Tripura Legislative Assembly Animesh Debbarma and others met the Union Minister Shah.



While speaking with reporters, Pradyot said that the demand for a constitutional solution for the Greater Tipraland is not new and claimed that the Union Home Minister is also aware of their demand.

