A large number of 10,323 terminated teachers on December 21 gheraoed residence of Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha and held a sit in a demonstration demanding a permanent solution to their problem or the government should serve them termination letters.

Speaking with reporters, an agitating terminated teacher said before coming into power the BJP had promised them that the problems of 10,323 will be solved after BJP will form the government.

“Before BJP came into power they had promised that when BJP will form the government and after the first cabinet, they will send us to school and will solve the problems. But it has been 57 months since this government was formed nothing has been done. Chief Minister has discussed our matter two times but unfortunate that Chief Minister has failed to solve our problems”, he said.

The terminated teachers were on an indefinite hunger strike for their demand which has crossed more than 2 months.

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“The election is coming and we have no time but Chief Minister has assured us that he will solve our problem. We came here to meet him. Earlier also we tried to meet the Chief Minister but couldn’t meet. We came here just to know whether our demand is fair or not. Through an RTI in Supreme Court, we get to know that we didn’t lose our job. If our demand is not fair the CM should send us back to school or he should serve us our termination letter. Our family members are facing problems. Our economic condition is very bad”, he said.

They further threatened to intensify their movement if CM failed to fulfil their demands.

“More than 147 teachers died so far. If the government want then they can easily solve the problem our issue within half an hour. If CM doesn’t want to meet us then it will be a mistake for him. We have been protesting democratically for the last 64 days but if he doesn’t meet us then we will intensify our movement till our demands are not met”, the teachers threatened.