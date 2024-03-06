Tripura Police and BSF (Border Security Force) conducted joint operations in the past 24 hours, seizing cannabis valued at over Rs 1.50 Crore and apprehending three individuals in two separate incidents in the state.

According to police sources, on Tuesday night, acting on a tip-off, Tripura Police and BSF personnel collaboratively conducted a raid at the residence of Shankar Debanth in Barakhla village, under Sonamura Sub-division of Tripura’s Sepahijala district.

During the operation, the law enforcement team discovered 13 plastic drums buried beneath the ground in Shankar Debanth's living room.

"We conducted a raid at Shankar Debanth’s house and seized 13 drums filled with cannabis. The estimated value is around Rs 1 crore. We have arrested him and will present him before the court. The weight of the dried ganja is 313 kg,” stated a police official.



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In a separate operation based on another tip-off, the Melaghar police station in the same district arrested two individuals in possession of 45 kg of dried ganja. The arrest took place in the Taksapara area under the jurisdiction of the Melaghar police station.

According to the details of the incident, the police raided Pranjit Barman's residence in Takshapara 1st Ward area based on confidential information and recovered a drum containing 45 kg of dried ganja.

"A drum filled with ganja was hidden underground inside the house, with an approximate market value of Rs 1 lakh. During the operation, two brothers named Pranjit Barman and Sanjit Burman, the owners of the house, were arrested. The police brought the two individuals caught with ganja to the police station, and a case was registered under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) section,” explained a police officer.