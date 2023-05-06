Tripura Police in a major success has arrested three persons and seized Yaba Tablets of Rs 6 crores from Dharmanagar in North District which shares interstate borders with Assam and Mizoram.

Speaking on the issue, North District Superintendent of Police, Bhanupada Chakraborty said that input came from Sonamura Sub-division in Sepahijala district that three persons went to Assam to bring a huge cache of banned Yaba tablets.

Alos Read: Seven arrested in Tripura with Rs 2.5 lakh worth of contraband

"A Bolero car yesterday late night went to Assam. And in the wee hours today when it entered Tripura we detained the vehicle. We have arrested three persons identified as Subhankar Debnath, Idrish Miah and Rajat Paul. All are residents of Dhanpur in Sonamura Sub-division under Sepahijala district around 220 km from Dharmanagar", said Chakraborty.

He said during thorough checking of the vehicle police seized 60, 000 banned Yaba Tablets contraband items worth Rs 6 crore.

"This particular contraband after consuming instigates a person to commit a crime. Such seizure will help in reducing crime and would save people too", he added.