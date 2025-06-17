In a tragic incident that has cast a pall of gloom, three minors drowned this morning in the Badharghat area of Agartala city while bathing in a pond located on the premises of the Arundhatinagar Agricultural Research Centre in the capital city.

According to Tripura Police, the incident took place when one of the boys began to drown.

“In a desperate attempt to save him, the other two jumped in — but all three were overwhelmed by the deep water. Locals managed to rescue one of them and rushed him to a nearby hospital. The other two were later retrieved from the water by police and fire brigade personnel, but doctors at GB Pant Hospital declared them dead on arrival ", said police.



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The deceased have been identified as Bobby Shukla Das (17), Shubham Deb (17), and Shubhjit Dey (15).

The harrowing scene of grieving parents waiting by the pondside sent waves of sorrow throughout the area. Local MLA Meena Rani Sarkar rushed to the spot and expressed deep grief over the tragedy.

Tripura Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha also mourned the loss.

Taking to social media, he wrote, “I am deeply saddened by the tragic death of three people together due to drowning. I pray to God to give strength to the bereaved family members in this difficult time. The administration has been instructed to take necessary measures.”