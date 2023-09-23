In a recent operation, the 165 Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended three Rohingya minor girls after they entered Tripura illegally.

Police said that they had entered Tripura from the Konabon Harihar Dola area in the Bishalgarh Sub-division under the Sepahijala district.



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“Among them, two minors are 12-year-olds while one is 14-year-old. According to BSF the minors were detained on Saturday afternoon and subsequently handed over to Police. This marks the second instance of their attempted entry into India, with their previous detention occurring on September 17 at the Kalamchoura police station area”, said police personnel.

Authorities have confirmed that the trio originated from a Rohingya camp in Bangladesh.