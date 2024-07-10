The election for the three-tier Panchayat in Tripura will be held on August 8 in 2,650 polling stations.

Addressing a press conference, Tripura State Election Commissioner (SEC) Saradindu Chowdhury said that the present tenure of the three-tier panchayat is going to end on August 4. He mentioned that the SEC has taken steps to conduct the election.

“In our state, we have 6,370 seats under 3,517 constituencies of 606 Gram Panchayats, 35 Panchayat Samities in which there are 423 constituencies and 423 seats, and 116 constituencies and seats under 8 Zila Parishads. We have also published the final electoral roll. The total number of voters is 12,94,153, including 6,58,445 males, 6,35,597 females, and 11 others, and the total number of polling stations is 2,650,” he said.

Announcing the dates, the SEC said the notification will be issued on July 11, the last date for making nominations is July 18, the date for scrutiny will be July 19, and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is July 22.

“The election will be held on August 8. Counting is on August 12, and the election process will be completed on August 17,” he said. He added that for voter identification, they have followed the ECI guidelines, and EPIC will be used for that purpose.



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“The nomination papers will be received by the Returning Officers between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. There will be two types of ballot boxes, including Godrej or Bungo-type ballot boxes, for the conduct of the poll. Ballot papers in white color for GP seats, pink color for PS seats, and green color for ZP seats will be used for polling. Counting halls will be set up at Block Headquarters,” he said.

The official further informed that the Commission had meetings with the District Election Officers and Returning Officers to ensure free, fair, and peaceful conduct of the poll.

“During the exercise for preparation of Electoral Rolls and finalization of the list of Polling Stations, the ROs (BDOs) and DEOs held meetings with representatives of all recognized national and state political parties. Another meeting with the political parties will be held shortly to discuss various points relating to the conduct of the general election to Panchayats by the concerned Returning Officer,” he told reporters.

Regarding law and order, he said that proper security arrangements and preventive measures in advance are important to ensure a conducive environment and instill confidence among the electors and candidates for a free, fair, and peaceful poll. The Commission had meetings with the Police Administration to review the maintenance of law and order and security arrangements during the poll.

IG of Tripura Police, L. Darlong, who was present at the press meet, said, “Adequate security arrangements will be made for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the General Election to Panchayats. We have held a meeting with the Director General of Police. Eighteen companies of CAPF will be used for law and order, and Tripura State Rifles will be deployed in polling stations,” he said.