Tripura Police on January 1 arrested three women along with cannabis worth thousands of rupees from Teliamura Railway Station in Khowai district. According to police the arrested women are residents of Bihar.

“We had prior information that three women were waiting for a train with cannabis in the railway station. We immediately rushed to the railway station, searched them and recovered 16 kgs of cannabis from their possession .", Police said.

The apprehended women have been identified as Asha Devi, Runu Devi, and Rani Devi. Police said that they would be produced before the court seeking police remand for further investigation.

Also Read : Tripura: Five including woman held with cannabis worth Rs 9 lakh in Agartala

Earlier on December 26, Tripura Police along with Assam Rifles jawan on December 26 seized a huge cache of cannabis worth Rs 9 lakh from Jirania under the West District of the state.

Speaking with the reporters, the officer-in-Charge of Jirania police station, Naru Gopal Deb said that they had prior information that two vehicles carrying cannabis were coming towards the National Institute of Technology in Agartala under Jirania Police station this morning.

“ Based on a tip-off, Tripura Police personnel and jawans of Assam Rifles stopped two vehicles heading towards the National Institute of Technology. After searching the vehicle the police seized 18 packets of cannabis which is around 180 kg and the market value would be around Rs 9 lakh," he said.

He said that police have also arrested five people including a woman during the raid.The accused have been identified as Sahidul Hassan (23), Hossain Mia (21), Kulsum Bibi (36), Md Jakaria (20) and Ajay Biswas (23).

Naru Gopal Deb said that the five arrested accused will be kept under judicial custody till January 3, 2023, since the court is on winter vacation.Earlier on December 1, the Assam Rifles found 386 kg of cannabis worth Rs 1.5 crores in Mungiakami, West Tripura district. Assam Rifles and Tripura Police carried out a joint operation on the basis of a confidential tip, seizing the marijuana from Lalan Roy.

The accused was caught by police officers and also impounded the drug-smuggling vehicle.According to reports, 386 kg of cannabis worth Rs 1.5 crore was taken by police.

The Mungiakami Police have been given the accused in order to begin legal proceedings and conduct additional research.

Prior to this, on November 10, 2022, Assam Rifles discovered 338 kilograms of marijuana in the Tripura district of Dhalai, valued at Rs 1.3 crore. A joint operation was launched by the paramilitary troop and the Ambassa police station staff based on specific information, and it resulted in the seizure of a vehicle, its two occupants—the driver Tapan Debbarma and his co-driver Samrit Debbarma—as well as 338 kilograms of cannabis worth Rs. 1.3 crores.