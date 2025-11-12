Tripura ties up with IIM Calcutta to create 250 ‘Crorepati Didis’

The Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM) is set to partner with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta in an ambitious plan to help 250 women-led enterprises grow into ‘Crorepati Didis’, marking a new chapter in women’s economic empowerment in the state.

According to TRLM Chief Executive Officer Tarit Kanti Chakma, the initiative involves a Rs 10.60 crore incubation plan to be implemented over three years with technical and strategic support from IIM Calcutta. The project aims to nurture and scale up individual and group enterprises led by rural women, enabling them to achieve crore-level turnovers.

“Initially, we planned to create 150 Crorepati Didis, but the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) suggested expanding the target to 250, recognizing Tripura’s impressive progress in empowering women through Self Help Groups (SHGs),” Chakma told PTI.

Currently, over 4.68 lakh households in the state are associated with 54,263 SHGs, out of which 1.08 lakh women have already become ‘Lakhpati Didis’—women earning more than one lakh rupees annually through SHG-based enterprises. Some SHGs in Tripura now generate annual revenues exceeding Rs 40 lakh, significantly transforming the rural economy.



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Chakma said TRLM will soon invite applications from interested women entrepreneurs through local newspaper advertisements. “The applications will be evaluated by IIM Calcutta, which will select high-potential women for the programme. Priority will be given to those already managing SHG enterprises with an annual turnover of Rs 5 lakh or more, though non-SHG members can also apply,” he added.

Under the initiative, selected women will receive capacity-building training, business development planning, credit linkage, and market access support. TRLM will also set up special incubator cells at the district and block levels to ensure close monitoring and guidance throughout the incubation process.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between TRLM and IIM Calcutta will be signed soon, formalizing the latter’s role as the incubator partner. IIM Calcutta has already implemented similar women entrepreneurship programmes in West Bengal, Assam, and Bihar, where it has achieved notable success.

“The Centre chose Tripura for this initiative because of its proven record in effectively implementing government schemes and promoting rural women’s entrepreneurship,” Chakma said.

The project, officials say, is expected to become a game-changer for rural women in Tripura—transforming livelihoods, boosting self-reliance, and setting an example for other Northeastern states.