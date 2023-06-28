Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, the Chairman of Tipra Motha, expressed his deep concern regarding the alarming issue of cattle smuggling from India to Bangladesh.

During his visit to Bangladesh, the royal scion of Tripura noticed numerous instances of cattle being transported across the Indian borders, particularly leading up to the Eid festival.

Taking to Facebook, Pradyot shared his thoughts, stating, "While crossing over from Bangladesh to India I have observed many cattles being carried from the Indian borders to Bangladesh and that to just before Eid . I hope the authorities will further enhance the security and stop this cattle smuggling".

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