TIPRA Motha Chairman Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on March 17 has appointed a five-member team to evaluate the party’s performance in the recent Assembly elections and asked to submit a report within two months.

TIPRA Motha in the recently held election has fielded 42 candidates and among them, 13 candidates won the poll.

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To improve the performance in the coming days, Pradyot has appointed a five-member team comprising the president of the party Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl, Chairman of TTAADC Jagadish Debbarma, former tribal welfare minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia, former MLA Rajeswar Debbarma, and Buddhu Debbarma.

He has also directed them to submit a report within two months on how they can improve even more in the future as a party.

“I have appointed a five-member team to evaluate our performance in the recent Assembly elections and submit a report within two months on how we can improve even more in the future as a party. They will be meeting candidates, workers, and people at large and try to find out our strengths and weaknesses so that we can make our party stronger”, Pradyot wrote on Facebook.