TIPRA Motha Chief Pradyot Bikram Manikya DebBarma called for unity among party members and people supporting Greater TIPRA land just ahead of the Tripura Assembly elections here on December 9.

The party supremo and former royal scion Pradyot in his 21 minutes long video on Facebook, didn't forget to pronounce a word named 'Thansa' (Unity) frequently as he left no stone unturned to boost confidence among the party members and people.

Pradyot also thanked the people and workers who accompanied him in Delhi during demonstrations which are held to intensify long-waited demand for the Greater TIPRA land.

''If you believe that there is a Thansa (Unity) then people will get something. I want to tell to some leaders that only two months are left and if we are united then we will surely get something. But if we will raise different voices then believe me for the past 75 years we haven't got anything and this time too we will not get anything,'' he added.

He further warned that if the unity or thansa is broken even within 75 days then all efforts will go in vain and these people will regret later and will have the feeling of doing something wrong.

Pradyot urged leaders of the state to remain united and first serve the land of Tripura and later think for themselves, adding, ''If the state will develop then we all will develop''.

''But if you are thinking of your won benefit then unity will break and with this, no one will get anything,'' he added.

It is worth mentioning that the Assembly poll in Tripura is slated for March next year and there is chaos in the political arena of the state as several leaders have joined the opposition.

In the latest development, FMR National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) leader Daniel Borak on December 9 joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The FMR NLFT leader said that he is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's work for tribal people and hence decided to join the party.

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