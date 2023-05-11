TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Debbarma met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on May 10.

Further, the royal scion and TIPRA Motha chairman Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma held a discussion on the indigenous people of Tripura.

Taking to his social media handle, Pradyot Debbarma wrote, "Met the Home Minister of India this evening! We had discussion on the indigenous people of Tripura and not politics because I am committed to our people and not post. He was very keen and warm and understood the problems of the indigenous people of our state."

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Further Pradyot also informed that AK Mishra is said to arrive in Agartala from Manipur on May 12.

Earlier, Pradyot said, "Regarding interlocutor, AK Mishra is in Manipur. He has sought some more time for discussion with us. We agreed since it is a genuine issue. We are ready to wait for five-six more days as the situation in Manipur is not good."