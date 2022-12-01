Soon after one CPI(M) worker died after a clash between the opposition party and ruling BJP, that took place in Charilam yesterday, November 30, TIPRA Motha chairman Pradyot Kishore Manikya Deb Barma has demanded strict action against the perpetrators.

Yesterday, one Sahid Mia (75) who was a CPI(M) worker was killed after BJP workers allegedly launched an attack on a programme of CPIM at Charilam under Sepahijala district.

“People are saying a worker has died in a clash but to me this man was also a Father, Husband or a Brother to someone first before a Party worker. When clashes and deaths are justified as normal in a Political fight then something is terribly wrong in our system and state. An Indian citizen first lost his life today and not a party worker and we should extend all possible help to his family in this difficult time”, Pradyot who is also royal scion wrote on his Facebook.

Appealing all to maintain peace and tranquillity, Pradyot said, “I also appeal for peace in the area because our simple workers and people should realise that fighting with each other for the sake of politicians helps no one. Please put an end to this violence. Police should be allowed to work independently and demanding strict action against them”.

Also read : Tripura CPI(M) gherao police headquarters, demand handing over of party workers body and action against culprits