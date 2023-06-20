In a veiled reference to the ruling BJP, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, chairman of Tipra Motha, on June 20 said that he will take a strong stance against individuals who play with the future, rights, and sentiments of indigenous people in Tripura.

During a media interaction, Pradyot claimed that certain individuals are attempting to use their financial power to undermine unity and divert attention from the rights of the indigenous people.

“I intended to meet with the Village Council Secretary to apprise him of the current situation in villages across the state. Nobody can buy anyone's loyalty with money. However, a group of people is attempting to use their financial influence to weaken our resolve and distract us from our rights. I want to convey to them that they have witnessed the peace and tranquility in the state, but if they play with our emotions, future, and rights, then the people of Tipra, Tiprasa, and I, in every village and on every road, will stand against them and will encounter them. This struggle is not a political fight but one for our rights, lands, and language,” Pradyot added.

He also alleged that a section of people send their children to English-medium schools but oppose the use of the Roman script for writing in the Kokborok language by indigenous people.

“I challenge the Ministers and MLAs of the BJP, whose children attend English-medium schools, that they do not want our children to have the same opportunity or to write in Kokborok using the Roman script,” he said.

Pradyot also accused the ruling party of suppressing tribal communities and attempting to divide their unity by not conducting village council elections.

“The BJP state president, in the presence of IPFT leaders, stated that Tipraland is not feasible. Would they ever dare to say the same in front of NC Debbarma? Never. They made such statements because they perceived our weakness. They made numerous promises but are not fulfilling them, citing the inability of regional parties to accomplish anything. Only if we achieve Tipraland will Jishu Kaka (Ex-Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma) become the Chief Minister, and Bidyut Debbarma would be a minister, and the tribal community would gain something. Currently, tribals are treated as second-class citizens in the state. I am fighting for everyone. I will fight alone for my community. I am not afraid of anyone. Until now, you have seen my good side, but you people have betrayed us, and we will respond to it soon," stated Pradyot.

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