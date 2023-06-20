The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest on June 20 at Tripura Central University, demanding swift and stringent action against an Assistant Professor who has been accused of molesting a student during her viva examination on Monday.

Speaking to India Today NE, Sanjit Saha, the State Secretary of ABVP, stated that the Department of Philosophy's Assistant Professor, Prof. Bhupesh Debbarma, had subjected a female student to sexual and mental harassment.

“The alleged incident occurred during a viva examination in Philosophy, which was the victim's elected subject. Following the traumatic experience, the student fell ill and required hospitalization. We demad the Vice Chancellor to take immediate and severe action by suspending the accused professor from the university," emphasized the ABVP leader.

Upon receiving the report of the incident in the evening, university authorities assured the concerned parties that a thorough investigation would be conducted, and appropriate action would be taken if any wrongdoing was found.

The victim's family filed an FIR with the Amtali Police Station, accusing the Assistant Professor of sexual misconduct. They alleged that the professor asked sexually explicit questions during the viva examination and threatened the student, instructing her not to disclose the matter to anyone.

The family demanded strict action against the accused professor to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

Police sources have confirmed that a case has been registered against the professor for passing sexual comments and attempting to sexually harass the student during the viva examination.

“We would serve a notice to the professor and further investigation is on”, said the police.

Addressing the issue, an official from Tripura University stated, "Yesterday evening, the distressed girl and her friends approached me, informing me of the alleged misconduct by a teacher. We immediately informed the concerned teacher and initiated a fact-finding process. However, by the time the professor arrived, the girl fell ill and was rushed to the hospital. The Vice Chancellor has assured that strict action will be taken in accordance with the rules."

The incident has sparked outrage among students and activists, who are demanding justice for the victim and urging the university administration to prioritize the safety and well-being of students.

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