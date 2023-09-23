Tipra Motha, the principal opposition party in Tripura, has announced a 12-hour total shutdown in Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) on September 30 to press for the demand of Constitutional solution for the indigenous people of the state and to exert pressure on the Central government for an early resolution of the demand.

Addressing a press conference this morning, former chairman of Tipra Motha, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, said the bandh will be from 6 AM to 6 PM.

"This marks the beginning of conveying to the government of India that we seek an early solution to our problem. On September 30th, to emphasize our demand, we will voice our concerns before the central government. Essential supplies will be exempt from this bandh. We want to send a message to Delhi that we have been waiting for a long time and urge for an expedited solution. This is a symbolic bandh advocating for the constitutional solution of Greater Tipraland," said Pradyot.

Pradyot also urged all indigenous people who believe they are not receiving justice and desire a constitutional solution, to come out in support of the bandh.

"I do not want any communal sentiments to arise. This is a message from the indigenous people of Tripura to the Government of India. We seek justice for our survival and existence," Pradyot told reporters.

He, however, emphasized that without continuing the pressure on the Government of India, there will be no early resolution of the demand.

"I met with Home Minister Amit Shah. I hold respect for him, and we have had productive meetings on several occasions. But we need to exert pressure on the Government of India," added Pradyot.



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