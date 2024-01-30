The principal opposition political party in Tripura, Tipra Motha, is expected to see progress in addressing its core demand as the party is expected to sign an agreement with the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Tipra Motha, currently in power in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council, has been advocating for a constitutional solution for the indigenous population of the state as they claimed the indigenous people have been deprived for the last 75 years.



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According to sources, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, Royal Scion and former Tipra Motha Chairman Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma have left for Delhi and are scheduled to meet with Home Ministry Advisor AK Mishra.

"A meeting with MHA Advisor AK Mishra on Tipra Motha's demand for a constitutional solution is expected. However, this information is based on preliminary reports, and we await the final outcome," said a source from Tipra Motha.