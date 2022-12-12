Tripura Police on December 11 late at night arrested two persons and seized brown sugar of Rs 2 crore from Kulubari village under the Sepahijala district of the state which shares an international border with Bangladesh.

Acting on secret information, Sonamura Sub-divisional Police officer Sameer Roy and Sonamura police station OC Manik Debnath conducted an anti-drug operation in the Kulubari area at around 9 pm on Sunday and carried out a raid at Idris Mia (45) residence.

During the search operation, the police seized 20 small containers of brown sugar with a market value of Rs 2 crore.

In this regard, the police arrested two people and brought them to the police station on suspicion of being involved in the smuggling of contraband items.

The arrested persons have been identified as Rubel Hossain (28) and Nurul Amin (38).

Police said since the drug was recovered from Idris Mia's house an NDPS case has been initiated against him.

Meanwhile, the police are investigating the matter to ascertain more information.

Also read: Tripura: One held with banned contraband in Agartala Railway station