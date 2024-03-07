Animesh Debbarma, the Leader of Opposition in Tripura and leader of Tipra Motha, has resigned from his position on March 7.

He submitted his resignation to the Tripura Legislative Assembly speaker, Biswa Bandhu Sen, on Thursday. He is scheduled to take oath as a Minister today.

Animesh Debbarma in tendered his ressignation on March 6. In his resignation letter, Animesh Debbarma wrote, "I do hereby tender my resignation from the post of the Leader of Opposition, Tripura Legislative Assembly. I request you to accept the same".

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