Tipra Motha party, the principal opposition political party in Tripura, is likely to hold a meeting with A.K. Mishra, retired IPS and Adviser (Northeast) of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Mishra, who arrived in Agartala this afternoon, was received by the former chairman of Tipra Motha and royal scion of the state, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma.

Speaking on the issue, a senior Tipra Motha leader confirmed to India Today NE that the party is likely to hold a meeting with the Adviser (Northeast) of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to discuss their core constitutional solutions for the indigenous people of the state.



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"AK Mishra has arrived this afternoon, and we senior leaders will hold a meeting with him tomorrow on our demand for a constitutional solution for the indigenous people of the state. Maharaj Pradyot Kishore Debbarma will also be present during the meeting," said a senior leader of Tipra Motha who preferred not to be named.

Sources also mentioned that Mishra is likely to visit Khumulwng, the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council, and would hold meetings with other regional indigenous political parties.