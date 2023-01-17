Chairman of TIPRA Motha Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on January 17 informed that the party would contest 45 seats in the upcoming assembly election and also will field non-tribal candidates.

While addressing a press conference after a joining program where 2000 voters from 145 families joined TIPRA Motha leaving BJP, Congress, and CPIM.

During the joining Son of former education minister Anil Sarkar, Abhijit Sarkar joined, BJP Kisan Morcha state committee secretary Tapan Sinha and others joined.

“Many people termed us as communal but I want to tell that with Tiprasa (Tribal) people the non-tribal people will also get tickets to contest the election. Tipra Motha is a separate party and we never do cheap politics”, said Pradyot.

Also Read: Former Tripura Minister and Congress leader Laxmi Nag to join TIPRA Motha on January 17

He said, “We have planned to contest in 40 to 45 seats. We are still working and ensuring there is no split in votes. I don’t want to put up a candidate and divide votes. We are here to win and also here to ensure the wrong elements are stopped. I am not giving any candidates where chances of losing are high”.

Pradyot further claimed that in the last 75 years, the people of Tripura have never seen a credible regional party.

“In the last 75 years, the people of Tripura have never seen a credible regional party. If parties like, Shiv Sena, Trinamool Party, DMK, NPP, and MNF can come into the national political then why not from Tripura? These national parties have used people irrespective of caste, or religion. TIPRA Motha is demanding Greater Tipraland which is the constitutional solution. Government can hold talks with the people who took arms and didn’t obey the Indian Constitution. Times have arrived to change ourselves to go forward. The dictatorship must end here as Tripura is not a China, North Korea”, he said.

“We want Greater Tipraland under articles 2 and 3 Indian Constitution and if the government of India has a better idea, please come and talk to us in writing because nowadays nobody believes in verbally. Most of the communication which happened with us is verbal and oral”, he added.