Former Chairman of Tipra Motha Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on July 27 said that the meeting with the Ministry of Home Affairs over Greater Tipraland held in a positive manner and claimed that the ruling ally of Indigenous people Front of Tripura (IPFT) has also raised the similar demands.

After meeting with MHA officials and interlocutor AK Mishra, Pradyot said the meeting was held in a positive manner and the MHA officials heard their demands patiently.



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"We have articulated that our demand is very much within the constitution of India and for the survival and existence of the tiprasa community. We have not compromised on the future of the tiprasa people and I am glad the IPFT also has raised the common demand of Tipraland. If we remain united we will achieve something", he said.

Pradyot later informed that further discussion will be held at a later date with the MHA officials.