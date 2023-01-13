Ahead of the assembly election in Tripura, to achieve Greater Tipraland, the royal scion and Chairman of Tipra Motha seeks the support of ruling BJP ally IPFT to form unity for the indigenous people of Tripura.

Speaking exclusively to India Today NE, Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma said, "Today I have officially submitted a letter to the general secretary of IPFT and clearly stated that I have no interest in the party's name or post".

Further Tipra Motha chief asserted that if the people of Tiprasa fight for their rights under one symbol be it TIPRA Motha or IPFT then people will be benefitted.

"If we are not united we would not get anything," he added.

Tipra Motha chief has officially handed over the letter to form unity to the general secretary of IPFT Aghore Debbarma to be forwarded to the working president of the said party.

The letter stated "It is noteworthy that the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) has been striving democratically for the elevation of TTAADC areas to "Tipraland' State under Articles 2, 3, and 4 of the Constitution of India since 2009 and till date. The Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) is also demanding 'Greater Tipraland' Statehood under Articles 2, 3, and 4 of the Constitution of India. Today, our demand is the need of the hour for the survival and existence of the Tiprasas, and hence it should be our utmost priority.

Also Read: Tripura: Congress calls for unity among ‘like-minded’ parties, claims dialogues underway



Fundamentally, there is not much basic difference between our demand for "Tipraland' State and

'Greater Tipraland' State. Our demand is not different but it's the same, which seeks a permanent constitutional solution for the indigenous people of the state. And we cannot have a consideration of any other issues sacrificing the Tiprasas' existence. Let the Tiprasas' survive and exist first under the protection of the "Tipraland' State or 'Greater Tipraland' State.



Let us not be drawn to the posts or positions or money as shall be allured by different political parties around us. Let us not get deviated from our demand as our prime goal is to preserve and protect the future of the Tiprasas from extinction. We cannot afford to waste time and make fall into the den of extinction. If you contemplate the above as I do on the issue of the Tiprasas* survivability and extinction; the IPFT cannot fall apart in uniting together with TIPRA. It is not the future of IPFT or TIPRA but we are dealing with the future of Tiprasas. Let not divisive forces take advantage of folly divisibility leading to our frustration in any form."

Tipra Motha chief claimed that he has given his views to the people of Tiprasa in "Blank and White" and now it is up to IPFT to decide who they want to be with.

Earlier on January 11 while speaking to the media, the Motha chief said that TIPRA Motha will ally with any political party that gives us written assurance to support our demand for Greater Tipraland, Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance.

On the other hand, All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Mukul Wasnik has urged similar-minded political parties and parties who believe in the letter and spirit of the Indian Constitution to come together in a move to defeat the BJP in Tripura.

Addressing a press conference at Pradesh Congress Bhawan in Agartala, Wasnik who arrived here in Agartala on December 11 along with other AICC leaders said that Congress is working day and night to prepare the party in every respect to face this election 2023 Tripura Election.

“I am confident that Congress will succeed in the 2023 election. We believe in the spirit of the Indian Constitution and have great respect for it, we work to bring them together and I believe people with similar thoughts will come and will support us”, he told reporters.

When asked about the meeting with CPI (M) and TIPRA Motha, Wasnik said, “ Our talks are underway. Till the time we don’t conclude our discussion, it will not be appropriate to comment. I would certainly like to mention that there is a dialogue going on and we will publicize the matter soon. We are working day and night on a war footing to prepare the party in every respect to face this election. The election is very close and not a single moment will be wasted in preparing ourselves”.