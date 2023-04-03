Amidst the talk between TIPRA Motha and Centre on the appointment of an interlocutor for the ‘constitutional demand’ of indigenous people of Tripura, the chairman of the party Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma lashed out at the BJP for doing nothing for people in the last five years.

Pradyot who is also the royal scion of the state floated his new party Tipra Motha in the year 2021 and won the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council Election while in the 2023 Assembly election, the party won 13 Scheduled Caste reserved seats.

A series of talks between the Central government and TIPRA Motha was held in the appointment of an interlocutor for the ‘constitutional demand’ of the indigenous people of Tripura. However, after the last meeting held with NEDA Convener and Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, the TIPRA Moth leaders have claimed that the meeting was fruitful and Sarma has asked them to keep patients for their demands which will be fulfilled soon.

Also Read: Tripura: Retired IPS officer AK Mishra likely to be named as interlocutor for talks with TIPRA Motha, claim sources

Meanwhile, today Pradyot on Twitter slammed BJP for failing to work for the indigenous people in the last five years.

He also lashed the then Left Front Chief Minister Manik Sarkar for purportedly running Tripura.

“Suprabhat (good morning) to all haters, trollers, and doubters. I started TIPRA for the cause of our people and not to fight YOUR fight! The communist in Tripura ruined us under Manik Sarkar, the "state" Congress literally threw me out for MR GOA and the BJP did nothing for the indigenous people between 2018-23! I will never stop negotiating for the constitutional rights of our people till my last breath. Don't use your personal agenda, we have our own issues and I will always stand up for our rights”, the post of Pradyot reads.