Tripura Leader of Opposition and TIPRA Motha MLA Animesh Debbarma has threatened to launch massive protests if the state government fails to solve the multi-pronged problems faced by the indigenous people of the state.

The statement of Debbarma came after he met Khowai District Magistrate and submitted a memorandum over a detailed issue of Khowai explaining how people of the Khowai and from his Asharambari Assembly constituency are facing it.

“During the erstwhile left front government, they have said that the state is witnessing the golden era of development and now when BJP came they said the state is witnessing the development model of HIRA. But in reality, the situation is different. Several areas in the Khowai district and other rural areas are in fierce scarcity of drinking water. Many link roads that have been constructed to connect remote areas with the markets have turned full of rubble. The problems related to electricity are also severe”, added Debbarma.

“We have submitted everything in written format before the District Magistrate Khowai district and served an ultimatum of one month's time to start working on the issues, otherwise, we shall indulge in protests”, Debbarma added.

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