In a strategic move reflective of shifting political landscapes, the Tipraland State Party (TSP), a prominent regional political party in Tripura, has resolved to part ways with Tipra Motha.

Claiming that the future of Tipra Motha is uncertain, the Tipraland State Party (TSP), a regional political party of Tripura, has decided to separate from Tipra Motha.

TSP, which was formed in 2015 with a demand for 'Tipraha State', merged with Tipra Motha in 2021.

Addressing a press conference this evening, Convener Sridam Debbarma said that the Tipraland State Party (TSP) merged with Tipra Motha in 2021 based on an MoU and contested in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) election, ultimately securing a victory.



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“This Tipra Motha party has no executive committee. They have no ideology and principles. A party can't function in this manner. If you establish an organization or party, it requires an executive body, but they have none,” he claimed. Sridam further stated that even after being part of the party, TSP leaders were not kept informed about Tipra Motha’s activities.

“Though Bubagra (Royal Scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma) resigned from the Chairman post and verbally appointed Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl as its president, TIPRA Motha is now powerless. That's why we have decided to separate from Tipra Motha. The future of Tipra Motha is uncertain, and that's why we have chosen to revive TSP once again,” he explained.

Dinesh Debbarma, another leader of TSP, mentioned that the Member of the District Council contested the election under the affiliation of TSP, and later, Tipura Motha gained recognition.

“What will they do now? I want to ask them. Will they tender their resignations? If not, then they will have to follow TSP’s rules, and individuals facing allegations will be expelled from the party. We will also communicate this to the Governor,” he added.

