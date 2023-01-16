Focusing on the upcoming assembly election in Tripura, the Tripura unit of Trinamool Congress on January 16 held an organizational meeting to set up strategies for the upcoming elections.

Sources said that the Trinamool Congress is fighting for public support in the upcoming assembly elections.

“The main purpose of today's meeting was to decide the future course of action of the Trinamool Congress for the upcoming assembly elections. Besides, the visit of All India Trinamool Congress President Mamata Banerjee and All India Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee and star campaigners in Tripura before the upcoming assembly elections which was discussed in today's meeting”, the source from TMC said.

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The source further informed that during the meeting Trinamool Congress workers conveyed a message from today's meeting that strict action will be taken against BJP's political terrorism in the upcoming assembly elections.

The source said that State in-charge Rajeev Banerjee, state president Pijush Kanti Biswas and All India Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Deb will discuss with the party's top leadership the possibilities of the alliance.

During the meeting every member of the Election Committee of the party, heads of all branch organizations, all State Vice President and other leaders were present.